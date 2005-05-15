Editor's views on: new Merck & Co CEO; UK elections

The news last week that US drug major Merck & Co's president and chief executive, Raymond Gilmartin, had resigned came as something of a surprise, since he had so strongly protested, in the wake of the Vioxx (rofecoxib) withdrawal which sent the firm's share price plunging last year, that he would not leave the company until his scheduled retirement next year.

But even more surprising is his replacement, Richard Clark (see page 28). While Mr Clark has had some time with the Merck group - as head of manufacturing and CEO of its Medco Health Solutions (the now-disposed pharmacy benefits manager), his experience does not appear to add up to being the leader of a major pharmaceutical company that is facing a great deal of problems. Even ahead of the Vioxx recall, Merck had lost its investor appeal because of a relatively poor R&D pipeline and falling earnings.

The word on the street was that head-hunting outside the Merck campus failed to attract anyone prepared to take on the job, thus an insider was the only answer. However, no new chairman of the group was named.