Editor's views on news from ASCO; return of Tysabri?

As you may have noticed, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology news over the past week has been totally dominated by stories coming out of the all-important annual cancer research meeting, held by the American Society for Clinical Oncology in Orlando, Florida (see product pages this issue for more details). What is quite striking this yea, is the amount of data on novel therapeutics coming from Big Pharma. In the past few years, this has been largely generated by the biotechnology sector, from which the large research-based drugmakers have licensed products for further development and marketing.

Out of the thousands of research presentations on new chemotherapy agents, new indications, combination therapies and comparisons with alternative drugs, it is not possible to judge them all for their novelty and importance. However, there are a few that stand out.