Editor's views on patients paying for medical care; Boston bid for Guidant

Letter from the Editor

GlaxoSmithKline's recent upbeat presentation of its oncology R&D pipeline (see page 19) generally pleased analysts and investors, although it did little for the group's share price, despite the firm announcing the likelihood of launching new products in the next two to four years with a combined sales potential of many billions of dollars. The presentation in New York City, USA, marked a key stage in GSK's road to recovering investor confidence in its research portfolio, a rather different story than when the company held a similar, but somewhat disappointing, meeting last year.

Interestingly, GSK's chief executive, Jean-Pierre Garnier, took the opportunity at the presentation to lash out at governments, saying they must compel patients to pay for their health care - including the medicines they need. He said it was now time for the governments of all industrialized nations "to do the thing that is not easy" and require taxpayers to contribute to the cost of paying for treatment, as a way of meeting the escalating health care provision costs. Mr Garnier pointed out that there is a greater demand for medical treatment as a result of an aging population and stated that "governments are forcing down our prices because they don't have enough money to pay."