Editor's views on: US pharmacogenomic guidance; Pfizer's Lipitor patent in Austria

After much discussion and preparation over a number of months, the US Food and Drug Administration has at last produced its long-awaited Final Guidance on Pharmacogenomic Data Submissions, which is expected to bring the reality of "personalized" medical treatment closer (see page 14).
Although pharmacogenomic workshops have been held in Europe and the USA, the latter country is the first to actually come up with some practical guidance for pharmaceutical companies and contract research laboratories. The US move is also likely to help European nations and the European Commission in forming their own policies on this issue.
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