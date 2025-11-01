Editorial Guidelines for Partnered Content

All content should add insight/opinion that has real value to the defined audiences within the TPL readership, as follows: different roles within the pharma/biotech industry as a whole, the investor community, members of regulatory and HTA bodies, general interest readers.





Expert View / Thought Leadership Articles:

Contributors to these sections are thought leaders and senior figures from sectors such as academic, legal, financial, regulatory, and scientific fields who can provide objective analysis and opinion on key pharmaceutical and biotech industry issues .

. Each article should be between 750 and 1,250 words and authoritative and non-promotional in tone .

and . The Pharma Letter cannot accept content containing overt reference to any particular product, service, or company, although these may be mentioned sparingly as illustrative examples where appropriate.

to any particular product, service, or company, although these may be mentioned where appropriate. The author’s name, job title, and website URL can be included in the byline.





Interview Articles:

Interview articles are authored and edited by The Pharma Letter’s editorial team and can feature a structured Q&A format focusing on strategic, scientific, or policy insights from senior executives, researchers, or thought leaders.

and can feature a structured Q&A format focusing on from senior executives, researchers, or thought leaders. The discussion should provide original perspective on industry trends, innovation, partnerships, or leadership themes, rather than promotional messaging.

on industry trends, innovation, partnerships, or leadership themes, rather than promotional messaging. Interviews are typically up to 1,250 words in length and edited to align with The Pharma Letter’s house style, ensuring clarity, consistency, and editorial neutrality.

Clients are welcome to send accompanying high-resolution images (headshots, company or product visuals). Alternatively, The Pharma Letter’s editorial team can source suitable imagery in-house to accompany the article.





To discuss your requirements in more detail, contact our sales team:

Call our Partnerships Manager Mo El Moudden on +44 (0)7595 002 933 or email at: mo@thepharmaletter.com