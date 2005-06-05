EFC suspends 10% tax on drug imports

The East African Community, the regional intergovernmental organization of the Republics of Kenya, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania, has temporarily suspended the 10% tax that was imposed in January on drugs imported into the region, according to a report from the United Nations Integrated Regional Information Networks. The region imports about 80% of its medication, according to the UN, which noted that the cost of medicine, including anti-AIDS drugs, should decline.
According to the UN report, the Kenyan manager for Merck Sharp and Dohme told the East African Standard newspaper of Kenya that the company is pleased with the suspension and has asked that it be made permanent because of the repercussions of the tax on the poor.
