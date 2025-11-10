Effects of Genomics On Antibacterial R&D

The relatively new science of genomic technology will have a particular impact on the development of antibacterial drugs by providing lead compounds for development, says a new study from Datamonitor, available through the Marketletter. Biotechnology companies will have the opportunity to work with large drug firms which are hungry for novel products and which provide the critical mass for development and marketing.

Nine of the top 20 antibacterials are cephalosporins (the top 10 are below), but this dominance is very fragmented. And while the top drugs have large market share they begin to be over-used, which can mean early development of resistance and shortening of the drug's useful life.

1994 Market Shares Product Drug Sales % Class $mill Share -------------------------------------------------- Bayer's Ciprobay quinolones 1,400 7.8 SB's Augmentin penicillins 1,189 6.6 Roche's Rocephin cephalosporins 925 4.7 Lilly's Ceclor cephalosporins 812 4,5 GW's Zinnat cephalosporins 587 3.3 Daiichi's Tarivid quinolones 538 3.0 Merck's Primaxin carbapenems 515 2.9 GW's Fortum cephalosporins 508 2.8 Abbott's Biaxin macrolides 500 2.8 SB's Amoxil penicillins 434 2.4 -------------------------------------------------- Source: Datamonitor