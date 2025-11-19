Effects Of managed Care On US Market

Nearly half the US insured population is now believed to be enrolled in managed care, says a new study from Frost & Sullivan. Despite the failure of national health reform legislation in 1994, great savings have been made as managed care has become the norm.
This has boosted the use of outcome studies for products and intensified the focus of R&D efforts on disease management, as companies re-strategize for the changing environment. Consolidation is intensifying, administration costs are falling and managed care is causing more prudent decision-making across the board, says F&S.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze