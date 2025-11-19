Effects Of managed Care On US Market

Nearly half the US insured population is now believed to be enrolled in managed care, says a new study from Frost & Sullivan. Despite the failure of national health reform legislation in 1994, great savings have been made as managed care has become the norm.

This has boosted the use of outcome studies for products and intensified the focus of R&D efforts on disease management, as companies re-strategize for the changing environment. Consolidation is intensifying, administration costs are falling and managed care is causing more prudent decision-making across the board, says F&S.