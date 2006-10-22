EFPIA adresses EU-India Summit issues

Taking part in the European Union India Business Summit on the eve of the political summit, Brian Ager, director general of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) stressed the enormous potential for knowledge-driven industries from India and Europe, in strengthening trade relations and economic ties between the two partners.

"Today's dialog between business and governments is of utmost importance to ensure that the conditions of both Indian and EU pharmaceutical markets offer a level playing field conducive to pharmaceutical innovation, allowing patients to benefit from new medicines," said Mr Ager. European and international pharmaceutical companies have been operating in India for more than 50 years, says the EFPIA, noting, however, they are still facing significant issues which make it difficult to operate in the Indian market.

IP still an important issue