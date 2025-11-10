EFPIA Calls For Realistic Approach To Patents

While calling on the European Patent Office for a positive, realistic and humane approach to patents and gene technology, European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries' Associations director general Brian Ager has said that research for the benefit of the sick, not patenting, is the real issue.
Mr Ager was referring particularly to the upcoming hearing on the patenting of Harvard College's Oncomouse (seen as critical for a better understanding of the causes of disease as well as for finding cures) at the Munich EPO, and suggested that "there is a real danger patients could suffer from misguided actions by people who do not see that their action threatens research for the benefit of the sick."
For two-thirds of known diseases, there is no cure as yet, and pharmaceutical research is tremendously costly and risky (taking 10-12 years and more than $300 million to bring a new drug to market). He said it would be immoral to prevent rather than to encourage and welcome innovations which promise to alleviate major sources of human misery and suffering.
