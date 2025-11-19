EFPIA Debates Obstacles For Pharma Industry

Major obstacles currently facing the pharmaceutical industry include too much emphasis on short-term cost containment which leads to an erosion of prices and profitability and the highly fragmented European market exacerbated by volatile currency markets, according to Pierre Douaze, head of Ciba-Geigy's pharmaceutical division.
Speaking at the end-May annual assembly of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries' Associations in Denmark (Marketletter June 5), Mr Douaze noted that never before has the industry been faced with an economic environment as harsh as today. The challenge of rising health care costs in conjunction with budget deficits has pushed health care reforms in many countries, he said, but unfortunately many of these reform initiatives are driven primarily by short-term cost containment, and too often countries copy each other's reforms without awaiting thorough evaluation of their impact.
Reference prices for drugs first started in Germany in 1989 and have since spread to the Netherlands, the Nordic countries and are on the agenda in Italy, he pointed out. And the Netherlands now wants to go beyond national reference pricing with the introduction of a "Europrice," based on the average of the surrounding countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze