EFPIA Debates Obstacles For Pharma Industry

Major obstacles currently facing the pharmaceutical industry include too much emphasis on short-term cost containment which leads to an erosion of prices and profitability and the highly fragmented European market exacerbated by volatile currency markets, according to Pierre Douaze, head of Ciba-Geigy's pharmaceutical division.

Speaking at the end-May annual assembly of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries' Associations in Denmark (Marketletter June 5), Mr Douaze noted that never before has the industry been faced with an economic environment as harsh as today. The challenge of rising health care costs in conjunction with budget deficits has pushed health care reforms in many countries, he said, but unfortunately many of these reform initiatives are driven primarily by short-term cost containment, and too often countries copy each other's reforms without awaiting thorough evaluation of their impact.

Reference prices for drugs first started in Germany in 1989 and have since spread to the Netherlands, the Nordic countries and are on the agenda in Italy, he pointed out. And the Netherlands now wants to go beyond national reference pricing with the introduction of a "Europrice," based on the average of the surrounding countries.