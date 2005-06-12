EFPIA, EU doctors' pledge on relationship ethics

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations and the Standing Committee of European Doctors have published a Joint Declaration concerning relationships between the medical profession and pharmaceutical industry.
The two groups say they consider it essential to establish a framework that can serve as guidelines at European as well as national levels for this relationship. To ensure both parties' independence and credibility, total transparency is required, so any relationship that entails conflicts of interest, or might be perceived to do so, must be publicly disclosed, they add.
The profession and the industry have each adopted ethical principles applying to the conduct of their activities, but the Joint Declaration identifies common principles for both parties on the most important aspects which should be implemented in any cooperation.
