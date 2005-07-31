EFPIA joins domestic and US drugmakers in urging Japan to adopt MRSP Rx pricing

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations has urged Japan to adopt a manufacturer's suggested reimbursement price system as the new National Health Insurance drug price-setting mechanism. Similar proposals have already been put forward by the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (Marketletter July 25).
Under an MRSP system, NHI drug prices would be determined through consultation and discussion between the government, through the Drug Pricing Organization, and the manufacturer, based on a reimbursement price proposed by the firm and supported by medical and economic information which it submits to the DPO.
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