EFPIA supports the launch of HTA

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) says it welcomes the launch of the European Network for Health Technology Assessment (HTA) at the European Health Forum in Gastein, Austria, and that it is committed to working with other stakeholders to achieve greater certainty and transparency in the development of the HTA to evaluate drugs.

The EFPIA adds that it has endorsed a set of key principles with a view to contributing to the development of common standards in national assessments, and to facilitating better understanding between the pharmaceutical industry and governments on the role of HTA as an instrument for health policy. The key principles - which relate to process, methods for assessing value and implementation - can form the basis for good practice in undertaking HTA studies, regardless of the technology assessed or the particular decision situation they are aimed at.

The EFPIA says its vision for the use of HTA is similar to the Network's in many respects, including: