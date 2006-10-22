EFPIA supports the launch of HTA

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) says it welcomes the launch of the European Network for Health Technology Assessment (HTA) at the European Health Forum in Gastein, Austria, and that it is committed to working with other stakeholders to achieve greater certainty and transparency in the development of the HTA to evaluate drugs.
The EFPIA adds that it has endorsed a set of key principles with a view to contributing to the development of common standards in national assessments, and to facilitating better understanding between the pharmaceutical industry and governments on the role of HTA as an instrument for health policy. The key principles - which relate to process, methods for assessing value and implementation - can form the basis for good practice in undertaking HTA studies, regardless of the technology assessed or the particular decision situation they are aimed at.
The EFPIA says its vision for the use of HTA is similar to the Network's in many respects, including:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze