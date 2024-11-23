EGA Appointments

- The European Generic medicines Association (EGA) has electedBiense Visser, president of Pharmachemie BV, as its president. Paolo Romagnoli, former president of Aschimfarma, Italy's Association of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturers, becomes secretary and first vice president, while Klaus Lichtenberger, managing director of Ratiopharm GmbH, is elected as treasurer and second vice president.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze