Egis At Nine Months

Egis of Hungary achieved sales in the first nine months of 1996 of 17.3 billion forint ($113.8 million), up 20%, reports MTI Econews. Gross profits were up 6.7% to 4.1 billion forint, with operating profits at 3.5 billion forint, 15.8% higher than a year earlier. Domestic sales were 19.5% up to 9.5 billion forint, but the firm is expecting a sharp decrease in domestic sales in the 1996 fourth quarter. Exports were up 20.9% to 7.9 billion forint.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze