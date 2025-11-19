Egis' Hunt For A Partner Proceeds

Egis Pharmaceutical, Hungary's second largest pharmaceutical concern and the number one supplier of drugs to the domestic market - with a 13% share in 1994, has appointed NatWest Markets to advise it on finding a partner to join with in the implementation of its strategic plan (Marketletter May 8).

Egis says the strategic partner, expected to be a reputable international drugmaker, may acquire an equity stake in it as part of the alliance between the companies.