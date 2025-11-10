Egis Pharmaceuticals Hits Profits Target

Hungarian company Egis Pharmaceuticals recorded net sales of 14.44 billion forint ($106.6 million) in the first nine months of 1995, 74% of the full-year target. Pretax profits for the company were 3.83 billion forint, achieving 99% of the target. Operating profits grew 48% to just over 3 billion forint.

Domestic sales for the nine-month period were 7.9 billion forint, up 27% on the year-earlier period. Net export sales amounted to 6.51 billion forint, up 42%, according to MTI Econews.

For the full year, Egis expects sales to be around 20 billion forint, slightly higher than had been anticipated. Pretax profits for the year are expected to reach 4.5 billion forint, between 17% and 27% higher than had been previously expected.