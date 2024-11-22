Egis Rt Puts Out To Tender

- Hungarian Pharmaceutical firm Egis Rt has invited a closed tender to select an advisor to seek professional investors to buy into the company. The move is anticipated to be in preparation for the sale of the Hungarian government's 28% stake in the firm. The company posted profits of 2.5 billion forint ($20 million) last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze