Egypt still delaying Jordanian drug regs

Egypt has not yet registered pharmaceutical products manufactured in Jordan, despite the fact that an agreement is in force for the registration of 65 medicines from the country (Marketletter May 17, 2004).

Hanan Sboul, president of the Jordanian Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, said that he regarded the Egyptian authorities as responsible as, he claimed, it was unreasonable to maintain that no Jordanian drugmakers had met the conditions for registration. The issue is to be discussed at a joint meeting in Amman, Jordan, organized by the Ministry of Trade, this month.