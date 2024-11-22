Egyptian Pharma Investment In Romania?

Amoun Pharmaceutical Industries of Egypt is looking to invest $13 million in the construction of a facility for the production of veterinary pharmaceuticals in Romania, reports the Rompres news agency.

APIC, whose officials recently attended the Rompharma pharmaceuticals fair in Bucharest, the Romanian capital, is also hoping to cooperate with Romanian scientists in the production of new drugs that will be competitive on the Romanian and international markets, according to the news agency.