EHA Congress

One of Europe’s largest hematology meetings, connecting the global hematology community for several days of scientific exchange, education and collaboration.

EHA2026 brings together clinicians, researchers and industry partners to share advances across malignant and non-malignant hematology, including translational research, diagnostics, and emerging therapeutic approaches. The programme is built around a mix of invited sessions and abstract-driven presentations, designed to highlight new data and support practice-relevant learning.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Hematologists and multidisciplinary clinicians involved in hematologic diseases

Translational and clinical researchers, including trialists and academic investigators

Laboratory and diagnostics professionals supporting hematology care

Biopharma R&D and medical affairs teams active in hematology

Industry partners and solution providers supporting therapies, diagnostics and enabling technologies

Scale

Major European hematology congress with a significant scientific programme and strong sponsor/exhibitor participation.

What to expect