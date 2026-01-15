Thursday 15 January 2026

EHA Congress

Visit event website
11 June 202614 June 2026
Stockholm, SwedenStockholmsmässan
One of Europe’s largest hematology meetings, connecting the global hematology community for several days of scientific exchange, education and collaboration.

EHA2026 brings together clinicians, researchers and industry partners to share advances across malignant and non-malignant hematology, including translational research, diagnostics, and emerging therapeutic approaches. The programme is built around a mix of invited sessions and abstract-driven presentations, designed to highlight new data and support practice-relevant learning.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Hematologists and multidisciplinary clinicians involved in hematologic diseases
  • Translational and clinical researchers, including trialists and academic investigators
  • Laboratory and diagnostics professionals supporting hematology care
  • Biopharma R&D and medical affairs teams active in hematology
  • Industry partners and solution providers supporting therapies, diagnostics and enabling technologies

Scale

  • Major European hematology congress with a significant scientific programme and strong sponsor/exhibitor participation.

What to expect

  • A multi-day scientific programme with sessions spanning clinical practice, translational science and new treatment data in hematology
  • Abstract-driven presentations and poster sessions highlighting emerging research and late-breaking insights
  • Extensive networking with the international hematology community, plus a large industry presence through sponsorship and exhibition opportunities


