Eiffel signs second asthma feasibility study deal

Eiffel Technologies of the UK says that it has signed a second asthma feasibility study deal with an unnamed USA-based specialty pharmaceutical company. Eiffel managing director Christine Cussen said: "it's a pity that commercial constraints prevent us from naming the company involved."
Eiffel will evaluate the potential for its proprietary re-engineering technologies to achieve a stable and effective formulation of an asthma treatment that is in the later stages of clinical development. The firm will receive a $75,000 upfront payment for the two-month study.
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