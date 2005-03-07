Eiffel signs second asthma feasibility study deal

Eiffel Technologies of the UK says that it has signed a second asthma feasibility study deal with an unnamed USA-based specialty pharmaceutical company. Eiffel managing director Christine Cussen said: "it's a pity that commercial constraints prevent us from naming the company involved."

Eiffel will evaluate the potential for its proprietary re-engineering technologies to achieve a stable and effective formulation of an asthma treatment that is in the later stages of clinical development. The firm will receive a $75,000 upfront payment for the two-month study.