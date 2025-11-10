Eight-Year-Old Cephalon Integrates For Success

In the precarious biotechnology industry, too often the news has centered on yet another firm gambling all on a core technology which falls at the last hurdle and reveals very little of value in the following field. Highly-publicized failures have led to a drying-up of investor cash, with more and more start-up firms foregoing their independence, and looking to the pharmaceutical majors for support.

A notable exception to this rule is neurological disease specialist Cephalon, which in the eight years since its inception, has grown into an integrated biopharmaceutical firm, with research, manufacturing and latterly sales/marketing capabilities. Chief executive of the company Frank Baldino said at the Hambrecht & Quist meeting in London this month that he believes it is this integrative approach which allows him to manage risk effectively.

Cephalon has two products in very late-stage clinical development, one of which, a licensed-in product called modafinil for narcolepsy, has a high chance of reaching the market as it is already launched in France by its developer, Laboratoires Lafon. The other product, Myotrophin (insulin-like growth factor) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, has just one more hurdle to jump (see later).