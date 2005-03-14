EiRx given EU expansion grant

Irish health care company EiRx has finalized the terms of a 575,000-euro ($761,127) research grant from the European Commission.
The funding, awarded as a Marie Curie Host Fellowship for the Transfer of Knowledge, is part of the Commission's Sixth Framework Programme for Research and Technological Development. It is intended to help EiRx enlarge its operations from concentrating solely on generating drug targets to the higher-value discovery and development of drugs for clinical trials. It will allow the firm to recruit three new researchers over three years.
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