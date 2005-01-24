EiRx Therapeutics outlines progress

Cork, Ireland-based drug discovery firm EiRx Therapeutics has made "considerable progress" since it was floated on the London, UK, Alternative Investments Market last January, the firm's chairman, John Pool, told delegates at its annual general meeting.
A key milestone, he noted, was the licensing of EiRx' novel apoptosis targets to US drugmaker OSI Pharmaceutical. "This agreement, which has a potential value of up to $18.8 million, also represents an endorsement of our ALIBI technology. The commercial strategy remains to seek to generate income from the outlicensing of drug targets and exploiting EiRx' specialist apoptosis capability including its proprietary siRNA technology for target validation," Mr Pool said.
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