EiRx ups its stake in Auvation to 95%

Ireland-based EiRx Therapeutics has increased its stake in Scotland's cancer therapy firm Auvation to 95%, from the 75.1% to which it upped its holding earlier this year. The shares in Auvation were acquired for a consideration of 8,955,000 ordinary shares of nominal value 2 pence each at a price of 6 pence in EiRx. Announcing the move, EiRx chief executive Ian Hayes also noted that the firm had received a very positive response at the recent European Biopartnering event, which is expected to lead to new revenue business and drug discovery deals soon.
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