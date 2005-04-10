Eisai applies for EU approval for Inovelon

The UK subsidiary of Japanese drugmaker Eisai has applied for a Marketing Authorization from the European Medicines Agency through the European Union's centralized procedure for its anti-epileptic drug Inovelon (rufinamide) as an adjunct therapy for Lennox Gastaut Syndrome. The product is a broad-spectrum anti-convulsant that was originated by Novartis. It was in-licensed from the Swiss drugs major last year (Marketletter February 16, 2004).
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