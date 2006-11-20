Eisai breaks ground at US oncology facility

Eisai Inc, the US subsidiary of the like-named Japanese drug major, broke ground for a new pharmaceutical production and formulation R&D facility for parenteral - or intravenous - oncology treatments in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. Eisai has a number of drugs in development for patients with cancer and recently entered the market through the acquisition of four oncology-related products from Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Marketletters passim).
Eisai will invest $90.0 million in the 65,000 square foot facility, which will encompass aseptic processing suites, laboratories and other support functions. In addition, a separate $15.0 million central utilities building is planned to supply power, steam, chilled water and compressed air . Completion is anticipated in three years with operations beginning in 2009.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze