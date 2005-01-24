Eisai moves to ensure US drug availability

Japanese drugmaker Eisai says that Cardinal Health will no longer serve as a distributor of record for its US pharmaceutical products as the companies did not reach agreement regarding services.

Eisai is actively alerting health care professionals and consumers, and is working to transition pharmacy customers to its many other distributors, to avoid potential disruption for patients who are being treated with Aricept (donepezil HCl) tablets, Aciphex (rabeprazole sodium) and Zonegran (zonisamide).