Eisai plans Indian production and R&D facility

Japanese drug major Eisai plans to open a production and research facility in India by 2008, with the aim of tripling its sales in Asia to 60.0 billion yen ($540.0 million) by 2011, according to the Nikkei Weekly. Investment in the project is estimated at more than 5.0 billion yen and, when completed, the site is expected to supply products not only to Asia but also to the Middle East and Africa.