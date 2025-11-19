Eisai Reports Progress With Dementia Drug

Eisai of Japan has said that its compound E2020 has shown "encouraging US Phase III clinical trials results" in the treatment of mild to moderate dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease.

The trials were conducted for the group by Eisai America, the company's US subsidiary. Plans are now in hand for a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration. E2020 is a new and selective acetylcholinesterase inhibitor synthesized by Eisai in Japan. The compound is being clinically developed by Eisai in worldwide clinical trials and is currently in Phase III trials in both Japan and Europe. Eisai and Pfizer have announced the formation of a worldwide strategic alliance for the promotion of E2020 and the development of new treatments for Alzheimer's and other cognitive disorders (Marketletter December 5, 1994).