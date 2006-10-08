Eisai's generics law suit dismissed

Japanese drug major Eisai has said that law suits filed against three pharmaceutical manufacturers regarding the sales of generic versions of Selbex (teprenone) capsule 50mg have been dismissed by the Intellectual Property High Court. The three manufacturers named in the suit, which was based on the Japanese Unfair Competition Prevention Law, are Towa Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical Industries and Sawai Pharmaceutical.

Eisai has previously brought law suits in the Tokyo District Court against 12 drugmakers and distributors who sold generic versions of Selbex, which is indicated for the treatment of gastritis/gastric ulcers. After this Court rejected Eisai's claims, the company appealed to the Intellectual Property High Court, which has now dismissed the cases against Towa, Taisho and Sawai but has not made any judgment regarding the other nine companies and distributors.

Eisai says that its claim of unfair competition was not acknowledged since the Court found that the external appearance of PTP sheets and Selbex capsules was not significantly unique to provide legal protection. The Court also concluded that there are a number of other drugs whose appearance is similar to Selbex including the relevant non-generic (originator) drugs or over-the-counter medicines.