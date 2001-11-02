Eisai sets up Spanish sales affiliate

Japanese drugmaker Eisai has said it will establish a wholly-owned salessubsidiary in Madrid, Spain. The new firm, Eisai Farmaceutica SA, will be capitalized at around 440 million yen ($3.3 million), according to Kyodo News.
Eisai intends to distribute products such as its Alzheimer's drug Aricept (donepezil; jointly with Pfizer SA) and the antiulcerant Pariet (rabeprazole; with Janssen-Cilag SA) on the Spanish market.
