Elan And Emisphere Tech Plan JV And Drug Delivery Deal

Irish drugmaker Elan Corp and USA-based Emisphere Technologies have announced a strategic alliance to apply Elan's drug delivery capabilities with Emisphere's membrane absorption technologies. The two companies have also signed a letter of intent to establish a joint venture for the development of oral heparin and heparinoid products, and Elan has agreed to make an equity investment in Emisphere.
The letter of intent contemplates that Elan will initially contribute $7.5 million to the JV and will purchase 600,000 shares of Emisphere's common stock at a price of $12.50 per share, which is a significant premium to its recent trading price, the company says. Elan will also acquire a five-year warrant to buy a further 250,000 shares of Emisphere.
The companies note that this exclusive drug delivery alliance will offer pharmaceutical companies the opportunity to develop an oral formulation for products which currently must be administered by injection. Emisphere's CADDSYS and PODDS technologies, they say, are designed to allow for the enhanced transport across biological membranes, while Elan's broad-based platform of drug delivery technologies and expertise would allow more rapid development of final product formulations.
