Elan and EntreMed in nanocrystal deal

Ireland's Elan Corp and EntreMed of the USA say that they have entered into a license agreement in which the latter has been granted rights to utilize Elan's proprietary nanocrystal technology to develop the oncology product candidate, Panzem NCD (2ME2 or 2-methoxyestradiol). Under the terms of the deal, Elan is eligible to receive payments on the achievement of certain clinical, manufacturing and regulatory milestones. Additionally, the Irish firm will receive royalty payments based on sales of the drug.
The accord requires Elan to manufacture EntreMed's Panzem NCD, a nanocrystal technology formulation with improved bioavailability and absorption.
In 2004, the parties signed a clinical supply agreement covering the supply of Panzem NCD for Phase I trials. These deals extend the supply arrangement to Phase II and later trials. Panzem NCD is currently in Phase Ib studies in patients with advanced cancer. EntreMed expects to announce the commencement of multiple Phase II trials in early 2006.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze