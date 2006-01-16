Elan and EntreMed in nanocrystal deal

Ireland's Elan Corp and EntreMed of the USA say that they have entered into a license agreement in which the latter has been granted rights to utilize Elan's proprietary nanocrystal technology to develop the oncology product candidate, Panzem NCD (2ME2 or 2-methoxyestradiol). Under the terms of the deal, Elan is eligible to receive payments on the achievement of certain clinical, manufacturing and regulatory milestones. Additionally, the Irish firm will receive royalty payments based on sales of the drug.

The accord requires Elan to manufacture EntreMed's Panzem NCD, a nanocrystal technology formulation with improved bioavailability and absorption.

In 2004, the parties signed a clinical supply agreement covering the supply of Panzem NCD for Phase I trials. These deals extend the supply arrangement to Phase II and later trials. Panzem NCD is currently in Phase Ib studies in patients with advanced cancer. EntreMed expects to announce the commencement of multiple Phase II trials in early 2006.