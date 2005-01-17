Elan and Roche expand NanoCrystal deal

Ireland's Elan Corp has announced a broad license agreement with Roche around Elan's proprietary NanoCrystal technology. The deal will provide Roche with access to NanoCrystal technology and the right to apply it to a number of proprietary drug candidates. Elan will receive development milestones and royalties on sales of any product incorporating the use of this technology.

Paul Breen, executive vice president, global services and operations, at Elan said: "we are very pleased to broaden our license agreement with Roche. This agreement highlights the robustness of the technology and the interest of pharmaceutical companies to use this technology. This past year saw the third product launched in the USA incorporating our NanoCrystal technology. This agreement brings to a close a very successful year for Elan's drug delivery efforts."