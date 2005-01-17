Elan and Roche expand NanoCrystal deal

Ireland's Elan Corp has announced a broad license agreement with Roche around Elan's proprietary NanoCrystal technology. The deal will provide Roche with access to NanoCrystal technology and the right to apply it to a number of proprietary drug candidates. Elan will receive development milestones and royalties on sales of any product incorporating the use of this technology.
Paul Breen, executive vice president, global services and operations, at Elan said: "we are very pleased to broaden our license agreement with Roche. This agreement highlights the robustness of the technology and the interest of pharmaceutical companies to use this technology. This past year saw the third product launched in the USA incorporating our NanoCrystal technology. This agreement brings to a close a very successful year for Elan's drug delivery efforts."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze