Elan Corp posts 25% increase in 2nd-qtr revenues as EPS climbs 45%

Elan Corp of Ireland has reported net income (excluding one-timecharges of $29.4 million) of $163.7 million for the second quarter of 2001, a rise of 59% compared with the like, year-earlier period, while revenues increased 25% to $461.2 million. Earnings per share rose 45% to $0.31.

Zanaflex driving growth

The climb was principally due to a jump of 48% in the firm's product revenues to $356.3 million. Elan's chief executive, Donal Geaney, said the company now has a number of drugs which should bring in significant revenues, and highlighted the performance of Zanaflex (tizanidine) for spasticity, Skelaxin (primidone) for muscular pain, the antifungal Abelcet (liposomal amphotericin B) and the anti-infective Maxipime.