Elan Corp quarterly results

- Elan Corporation of Ireland has reported results for the first quarter ended June 30, 1995, that show a 21% increase in net income to IL11.37 million ($18.62 million) and earnings per share up to IL0.32 ($0.52) from IL0.27 in the like, year-earlier period. Revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to IL 29.78 million, which included sales of IL13.57 million (up 2.4%) and income gained through royalty fees (IL10.7 million; down 12.6%) and license and option agreements (IL5.51 million; up 58.8%).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze