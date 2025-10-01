Elan Corporation Sees Net Profits Rise 28%

Irish company Elan Corporation has posted net income for the third quarter of its fiscal year 1996 of IL14.4 million ($23 million), an increase of 28.6% on the like, year-earlier period. Earnings per share in the quarter were IL0.38, up 21%.

Revenue in the third quarter was up 14% to IL34.5 million, driven mainly by royalties and fees which rose 84% to IL16.8 million. The firm said that this reflected the attainment of milestone payments on existing license agreements, the signing of a number of new agreements completed in the quarter, and increased royalties including contributions from new products launched in Japan. Product revenues for the quarter were down on the previous year to IL13.2 million, a decline of 3%.

Preparations For Launch Of Naprelan "I am pleased that we recorded a 28% increase in net income for the quarter whilst absorbing heavy scale-up costs associated with Naprelan (naproxen once-daily), which was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for marketing in the USA," said Donal Geaney, Elan's chief executive. "We also shipped our first batches of prelaunch inventory at the end of the quarter. And I am also pleased to note that product sales in the quarter included a contribution from two new products launched in Japan."