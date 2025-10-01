Wednesday 1 October 2025

Elan Corporation Sees Net Profits Rise 28%

22 January 1996

Irish company Elan Corporation has posted net income for the third quarter of its fiscal year 1996 of IL14.4 million ($23 million), an increase of 28.6% on the like, year-earlier period. Earnings per share in the quarter were IL0.38, up 21%.

Revenue in the third quarter was up 14% to IL34.5 million, driven mainly by royalties and fees which rose 84% to IL16.8 million. The firm said that this reflected the attainment of milestone payments on existing license agreements, the signing of a number of new agreements completed in the quarter, and increased royalties including contributions from new products launched in Japan. Product revenues for the quarter were down on the previous year to IL13.2 million, a decline of 3%.

Preparations For Launch Of Naprelan "I am pleased that we recorded a 28% increase in net income for the quarter whilst absorbing heavy scale-up costs associated with Naprelan (naproxen once-daily), which was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for marketing in the USA," said Donal Geaney, Elan's chief executive. "We also shipped our first batches of prelaunch inventory at the end of the quarter. And I am also pleased to note that product sales in the quarter included a contribution from two new products launched in Japan."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze