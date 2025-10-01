Elan Corporation Sees Net Profits Rise 28%

Irish company Elan Corporation has posted net income for the third quarter of its fiscal year 1996 of IL14.4 million ($23 million), an increase of 28.6% on the like, year-earlier period. Earnings per share in the quarter were IL0.38, up 21%.
Revenue in the third quarter was up 14% to IL34.5 million, driven mainly by royalties and fees which rose 84% to IL16.8 million. The firm said that this reflected the attainment of milestone payments on existing license agreements, the signing of a number of new agreements completed in the quarter, and increased royalties including contributions from new products launched in Japan. Product revenues for the quarter were down on the previous year to IL13.2 million, a decline of 3%.
Preparations For Launch Of Naprelan "I am pleased that we recorded a 28% increase in net income for the quarter whilst absorbing heavy scale-up costs associated with Naprelan (naproxen once-daily), which was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for marketing in the USA," said Donal Geaney, Elan's chief executive. "We also shipped our first batches of prelaunch inventory at the end of the quarter. And I am also pleased to note that product sales in the quarter included a contribution from two new products launched in Japan."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze