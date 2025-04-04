Elan Grants US Verelan Rights To Schwarz

Following its reacquisition of the franchise from Wyeth-Ayerst ofVerelan and Verelan PM, Irish drug delivery specialist Elan Corp has granted exclusive US rights for the products to Schwarz Pharma Inc, an affiliate of Schwarz Pharma AG of Germany.
Verelan is Elan's SODAS (spheroidal oral drug absorption system) formulation of the calcium channel blocker verapamil, while Verelan PM is a night-time formulation using the firm's CODAS (chrono-therapeutic oral drug absorption system) and currently under review by the US regulatory authorities. Wyeth's sales of Verelan were reported to have reached $90 million in 1997. Even ahead of this announcement and of the Vanguard deal (see page 4), analysts at US broker A G Edwards said Elan had sustainable long-term growth with an attractive valuation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze