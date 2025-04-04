Elan Grants US Verelan Rights To Schwarz

Following its reacquisition of the franchise from Wyeth-Ayerst ofVerelan and Verelan PM, Irish drug delivery specialist Elan Corp has granted exclusive US rights for the products to Schwarz Pharma Inc, an affiliate of Schwarz Pharma AG of Germany.

Verelan is Elan's SODAS (spheroidal oral drug absorption system) formulation of the calcium channel blocker verapamil, while Verelan PM is a night-time formulation using the firm's CODAS (chrono-therapeutic oral drug absorption system) and currently under review by the US regulatory authorities. Wyeth's sales of Verelan were reported to have reached $90 million in 1997. Even ahead of this announcement and of the Vanguard deal (see page 4), analysts at US broker A G Edwards said Elan had sustainable long-term growth with an attractive valuation.