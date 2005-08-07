Elan helps inaugurate AD research fund program

The Institute for the Study of Aging, a public charity aiming to catalyze the development of treatments for Alzheimer's disease, has received a donation from Irish drugmaker Elan Pharmaceuticalsis towards a new research award program entitled Novel Approaches to Drug Discovery for AD.

12 scientists will be awarded one-year research grants over the three-year program and the ISOA will be its sole administrator, supported by a scientific advisory committee. Scientists will be invited to apply through an on-line application process available at: www.aging-institute.org. The deadline for the first-year grant submission is October 14, and funding will be awarded in January 2006.