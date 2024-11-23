Elan Licenses Zonisamide To Dainippon

- Elan of Ireland has licensed marketing rights to Dainippon of Japan'santiepileptic drug zonisamide in North America. The drug will be marketed in the USA by Elan subsidiary Athena Neurosciences. Launched in Japan in 1989 as Exegan, zonisamide's development in the USA was stalled a few years ago when kidney stones were seen in patients in US trials (not seen in Japan). New data have not replicated this, and Dainippon has now filed for approval of the drug in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze