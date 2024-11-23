Elan Licenses Zonisamide To Dainippon

- Elan of Ireland has licensed marketing rights to Dainippon of Japan'santiepileptic drug zonisamide in North America. The drug will be marketed in the USA by Elan subsidiary Athena Neurosciences. Launched in Japan in 1989 as Exegan, zonisamide's development in the USA was stalled a few years ago when kidney stones were seen in patients in US trials (not seen in Japan). New data have not replicated this, and Dainippon has now filed for approval of the drug in the USA.