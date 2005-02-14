Elan narrows losses in 2004, looks to profitability by end-2006; settles with SEC

Ireland-based drugmaker Elan Corp has reported reduced losses for 2004 compared with the previous year and expects to return to profitability by the end of 2006. This will be helped by new products, including its novel multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab; formerly Antegren, jointly developed with Biogen Idec) and the chronic pain drug Prialt (ziconotide), both of which were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last year (Marketletter November 29, 2004). The two drugs are also under review by the European regulatory agency.

Net loss for the year fell to $375.9 million from $508.7 million in 2003, while for the fourth quarter of 2004 this was $88.2 million versus $307.5 million. Elan also reported lower revenues, which slumped 29.7% to $481.7 million for the year and 10.4% to $123.8 million for the quarter. Contract manufacturing and royalties contributed $130.9 million for the year, up 9.1%, and $40.2 million for the quarter, a leap of 40.6% on the like 2003 period.