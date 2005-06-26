Elan: promising mice data in new PD vaccine

Troubled Irish drugmaker Elan and collaborators at the University of California, San Diego, USA, have reported promising of a vaccine approach to treating Parkinson's and other Lewy Body diseases, in mice.

Rodents were injected with the abnormal form of alpha-synuclein that aggregates in the brains of LB patients and the researchers, writing in last month's edition of the journal Neuron, suggest that antibodies produced by the vaccinated mice targeted only the abnormal form of the protein, since the normal form is in a cellular compartment inaccessible to antibodies. Elan has been working on a vaccine for Alzheimer's disease for the past few years and this is the first time animal data have supported a vaccine approach against this group of neurodegereative disorders.