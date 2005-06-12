Wednesday 19 November 2025

Elan retires $240.0 million of 2008 debt

12 June 2005

Elan, the co-developer of troubled would-be blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab; Marketletters passim) has retired $211.8 million of its 2008 outstanding debt and agreed to retire a further $31.0 million, which is expected to close within the next few days.

The firm's chief financial officer, Shane Cooke, said: "we continue to actively manage our capital structure and have availed ourselves of opportunities in the capital markets to retire over $240.0 million of our 2008 debt with cash and equity. Our cash balances at the end of March 2005 will be reduced by about $80.0 million but remain in excess of $1.3 billion. These transactions will result in no additional dilution to our shareholders and will reduce our annual interest cost by about $16.0 million."

The firm bought $175.0 million and agreed to purchase a further $31.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.5% convertible guaranteed notes due 2008 for around $255.0 million, at an average premium of roughly 4% to the market price at the date of purchase. The consideration was, or will be, satisfied with the issuance of 27,762,801 American Depositary Shares at the debt conversion price of $7.42, together with $49.1 million in cash and accrued interest of $700,000. After giving effect to the repurchases, $254.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the notes will remain outstanding.

