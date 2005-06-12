Elan retires $240.0 million of 2008 debt

Elan, the co-developer of troubled would-be blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab; Marketletters passim) has retired $211.8 million of its 2008 outstanding debt and agreed to retire a further $31.0 million, which is expected to close within the next few days.
The firm's chief financial officer, Shane Cooke, said: "we continue to actively manage our capital structure and have availed ourselves of opportunities in the capital markets to retire over $240.0 million of our 2008 debt with cash and equity. Our cash balances at the end of March 2005 will be reduced by about $80.0 million but remain in excess of $1.3 billion. These transactions will result in no additional dilution to our shareholders and will reduce our annual interest cost by about $16.0 million."
The firm bought $175.0 million and agreed to purchase a further $31.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.5% convertible guaranteed notes due 2008 for around $255.0 million, at an average premium of roughly 4% to the market price at the date of purchase. The consideration was, or will be, satisfied with the issuance of 27,762,801 American Depositary Shares at the debt conversion price of $7.42, together with $49.1 million in cash and accrued interest of $700,000. After giving effect to the repurchases, $254.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the notes will remain outstanding.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze