Elan's 1st qtr crushed by drug withdrawal

Ireland-based drugmaker Elan Corp saw earnings for the first quarter of 2005 tumble from the withdrawal of it and Biogen Idec's multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab) from the market (Marketletters passim). Net losses shot up 86% to $115.6 million from the comparable period of last year, driven by a 31% slide in sales to $102.7 million.

Shane Cooke, Elan's chief financial officer, commented that, "after the voluntary suspension of Tysabri in February, we took immediate actions which will reduce our operating cash burn by $100.0 million to about $250.0 million in 2005. These actions, together with the strong performance from our drug technology operations, will drive the business, excluding Tysabri, to a targeted break-even on an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization basis by the end of 2005."