Elan's 1st qtr crushed by drug withdrawal

Ireland-based drugmaker Elan Corp saw earnings for the first quarter of 2005 tumble from the withdrawal of it and Biogen Idec's multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab) from the market (Marketletters passim). Net losses shot up 86% to $115.6 million from the comparable period of last year, driven by a 31% slide in sales to $102.7 million.
Shane Cooke, Elan's chief financial officer, commented that, "after the voluntary suspension of Tysabri in February, we took immediate actions which will reduce our operating cash burn by $100.0 million to about $250.0 million in 2005. These actions, together with the strong performance from our drug technology operations, will drive the business, excluding Tysabri, to a targeted break-even on an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization basis by the end of 2005."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze