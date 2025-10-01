Elan's Naprelan: news

- Elan's once-daily naproxen product Naprelan should be launched in the USA in April in 375mg, 500mg and 750mg tablets. The generic version of Hoffmann-La Roche's Naprosyn/Anaprox has the same indications as the original brand, but Elan has not been able to secure a hoped-for claim of fewer gastrointestinal side effects (although this is suggested in labelling). It will be marketed by Wyeth-Ayerst under a July 1995 agreement.