elbion NV acquires candidates from DrugAbuse Sci

Belgian drug discovery firm elbion NV says that it has purchased a number of product candidates from French biotechnology group DrugAbuse Sciences. The most advanced agent, Naltrexone Depot, a sustained release version of naltrexone, will become elbion's lead product, and is expected to enter Phase III trials later this year. Financial details were not provided.
