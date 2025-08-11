Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A Californian company developing new treatments to help organ transplant patients keep their transplanted organs healthy over the long term.

Its main drug candidate, tegoprubart, is designed to block a specific immune signal linked to organ rejection, with the aim of reducing the need for traditional anti-rejection drugs and their side effects.

As of Q3 2025, the company is testing tegoprubart in a Phase Ib trial for kidney transplant recipients. Earlier 2024 results showed patients maintained strong kidney function a year after transplant, performing better than what is typically seen with standard treatments. So far, the drug has also shown a favourable safety profile, with no reported graft losses in trial participants.