Monday 11 August 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A Californian company developing new treatments to help organ transplant patients keep their transplanted organs healthy over the long term.

 Its main drug candidate, tegoprubart, is designed to block a specific immune signal linked to organ rejection, with the aim of reducing the need for traditional anti-rejection drugs and their side effects.

As of Q3 2025, the company is testing tegoprubart in a Phase Ib trial for kidney transplant recipients. Earlier 2024 results showed patients maintained strong kidney function a year after transplant, performing better than what is typically seen with standard treatments. So far, the drug has also shown a favourable safety profile, with no reported graft losses in trial participants.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Eledon Pharmaceuticals News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 8
10 August 2025
Mixed market reaction to Eledon Phase Ib trial for tegoprubart
7 August 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 3, 2022
5 June 2022
Positive top-line Phase IIa results for tegoprubart
31 May 2022
More Eledon Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Nanotein partner to advance cell therapy manufacturing
Biotechnology
Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Nanotein partner to advance cell therapy manufacturing
11 August 2025
Biotechnology
Mixed results for IO Biotech's cancer vaccine Cylembio
11 August 2025
Biotechnology
Skysona label narrowed over blood cancer risk
11 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Veru selects oral enobosarm formulation for development
11 August 2025
Biosimilars
Kexing Biopharm signs global development pact with IQVIA
11 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Handbrake turn at FDA as Vinay Prasad returns to CBER
11 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA action on GLP-1 combinations
11 August 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze